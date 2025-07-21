David Robertson News: Reporting to Triple-A

The Phillies signed Robertson to a one-year contract Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Robertson's deal is worth a prorated $16 million, so the veteran right-hander will take home approximately $6 million in salary. The Phillies, meanwhile, will be on the hook for approximately $12 million, with that figure also accounting for a tax they must pay on every dollar for being over the fourth luxury-tax threshold. Because Robertson had been unsigned since the winter, he'll accept an optional assignment to Triple-A, where he'll likely make multiple appearances as part of his ramp-up process before he eventually joins the big club. After notching 35 holds and two saves while pitching to a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 72 innings with the Rangers in 2024, the 40-year-old Robertson should eventually get the chance to work his way into a late-inning role for Philadelphia. Since Jose Alvarado was handed an 80-game suspension May 18, the Phillies have been taking a committee approach at closer, with Matt Strahm (four saves), Jordan Romano (four) and Orion Kerkering (two) having seen most of those opportunities.