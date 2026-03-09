David Sandlin Injury: Slowed by elbow soreness

White Sox manager Will Venable said Monday that Sandlin has contended with elbow soreness recently but is slated to resume throwing Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Venable noted that Sandlin dealt with a back issue earlier in spring training prior to experiencing elbow soreness. The two injuries help explain why Sandlin never made an appearance in the Cactus League before the White Sox optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Sandlin is set to get back on a throwing program this week, but it's unclear if he'll have enough time to get fully built up before Charlotte begins its season in late March.