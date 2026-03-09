David Sandlin headshot

David Sandlin Injury: Slowed by elbow soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

White Sox manager Will Venable said Monday that Sandlin has contended with elbow soreness recently but is slated to resume throwing Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Venable noted that Sandlin dealt with a back issue earlier in spring training prior to experiencing elbow soreness. The two injuries help explain why Sandlin never made an appearance in the Cactus League before the White Sox optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Sandlin is set to get back on a throwing program this week, but it's unclear if he'll have enough time to get fully built up before Charlotte begins its season in late March.

David Sandlin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Sandlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Sandlin See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
13 days ago