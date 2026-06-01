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David Sandlin News: Comes back to earth Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Sandlin (1-1) allowed eight runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings in a loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Sandlin was otherworldly in his MLB debut against the Twins on May 27, giving up just one hit over six innings. Minnesota got the better of him in the rematch, however, pounding the right-hander for eight hits -- the biggest of which was a grand slam by Tristan Gray in the fifth inning. Sandlin also hurt himself by issuing four walks, with three of those runners coming around to score. While he pitched into the fifth inning, he didn't get any outs in his final frame, handing out two free passes around a single before his departure. Sandlin could get more starts while Noah Schultz (knee) remains on the IL, and if he sticks in the rotation, Sandlin is lined up for a tough matchup in Philadelphia his next time out.

David Sandlin
Chicago White Sox
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