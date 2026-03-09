David Sandlin News: Dispatched to minors
The White Sox optioned Sandlin to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Acquired from the Red Sox back in February, Sandlin will return to the Triple-A level to begin the upcoming season after struggling in his first taste of the International League in 2025. After dominating early on last season as a starter at Double-A Portland, Sandlin mustered a 7.61 ERA, 2.07 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB in 23.2 innings upon being promoted to Triple-A Worcester. He served primarily as a reliever during his time with Worcester but should be ticketed for the Charlotte rotation.
