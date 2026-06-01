David Sandlin News: Drawing another start

Sandlin is slated to start Monday's game against the Twins at Target Field.

As expected, Sandlin will receive a second straight turn through the Chicago rotation after an impressive showing in his MLB debut last Wednesday versus the same Twins squad at Rate Field. The 25-year-old righty picked up a win and struck out four batters while issuing no walks and limiting Minnesota to just one hit (a solo home run) over six innings. Sandlin was pulled from the game after throwing just 61 pitches, and considering that he didn't cover more than four frames in any of his six minor-league appearances prior to his call-up, the White Sox seem likely to manage his workload carefully in future starts.