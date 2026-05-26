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David Sandlin News: Entering rotation Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The White Sox selected Sandlin's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Chicago placed Noah Schultz (knee) on the 15-day injured list in the corresponding move, and the White Sox intend to have Sandlin replace him in the rotation beginning with Wednesday's game against the Twins at Rate Field, per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com. Acquired from the Red Sox during the offseason, Sandlin's organizational debut was delayed until late April while he recovered from a sore elbow, but he was highly productive over a four-start stretch at Charlotte (0.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB in 12 innings). Sandlin didn't cover more than four innings in any of those starts, however, so he'll likely be limited from a workload standpoint Wednesday in his MLB debut.

David Sandlin
Chicago White Sox
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