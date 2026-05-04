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David Sandlin News: Overcomes elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Sandlin (elbow) struck out four while yielding two hits and no walks over four scoreless innings Saturday in his debut for Triple-A Charlotte after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Acquired from the Red Sox in February, Sandlin's organizational debut was delayed until late April after his throwing progression was slowed down during spring training due to a bout with right elbow soreness. After making a pair of rehab starts at High-A Winston-Salem, Sandlin was cleared to join Charlotte and turned in a gem Sunday, recording his 12 outs on an efficient 48 pitches. Sandlin turned 25 in February and likely won't require much more development time in the minors, so he'll stand a good chance at getting a look in the White Sox rotation at some point later this season.

David Sandlin
Chicago White Sox
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