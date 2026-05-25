David Sandlin News: Ready for big leagues

Sandlin will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Tuesday's game against the Twins, Elijah Evans of JustBaseball.com reports.

Sandlin's 2026 campaign got off to a slow start due to elbow soreness, but he's been dominant at Triple-A since returning from the injury, posting a 0.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 17:6 K:BB across 12 innings (four starts). The White Sox have deemed that he's ready to show what he can do at the next level, though it's not yet clear if he'll join the rotation or be deployed as a reliever at this juncture.