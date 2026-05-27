David Sandlin News: Wins in MLB debut

Sandlin (1-0) got the win Wednesday against the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and no walks with four strikeouts across six innings.

Sandlin stunned in his professional baseball debut as he retired every batter he faced (18 straight) after giving up a leadoff home run to Byron Buxton. The rookie took the rotation spot of Noah Schultz (knee) after the latter was placed on the 15-day injured list and was highly efficient, needing only 61 pitches (41 strikes) to get through six innings. Sandlin did not cover more than four innings in any of his last four Triple-A starts, but he was able to notch a quality start Wednesday. The 25-year-old is projected to next take the mound in a rematch against the Twins next week.