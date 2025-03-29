Fantasy Baseball
David Villar headshot

David Villar News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Villar cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Villar will officially remain in the Giants' farm system after being DFA'd by the team Tuesday. The 28-year-old slashed .260/.361/.441 across 482 plate appearances in Triple-A last season, and he's likely destined to spend most of 2025 in the minors as well now that he no longer has a 40-man roster spot.

David Villar
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
