David Villar News: Headed to majors

The Giants selected Villar's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Villar will take the spot on the Giants' 26-man roster vacated by Casey Schmitt (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Villar was outrighted to Sacramento after being DFA'd by the Giants on March 25. He's started the Triple-A season slashing .368/.439/.439 with eight walks, eight runs scored, one home run and seven RBI across 66 plate appearances.