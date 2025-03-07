Fantasy Baseball
David Villar News: Long shot to win utility role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 9:06pm

Villar appears unlikely to win a roster spot as he's behind both Brett Wisely and Casey Schmitt in the battle for San Francisco's final bench utility role, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Villar is out of minor league options, so he may be auditioning for a job on another big league roster this spring. He's hitting .176 (3-for-17) in nine games this spring.

