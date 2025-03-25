Fantasy Baseball
David Villar News: Pushed off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

The Giants designated Villar for assignment Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With the Giants needing to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for reliever Lou Trivino, Villar -- who had no minor-league options remaining -- was deemed expendable. Villar owns a respectable .710 OPS and 93 wRC+ over 358 career plate appearances in the big leagues, but as a 28-year-old who is limited defensively to the corner-infield spots, it's unclear if he'll attract much interest from other clubs via trade or waivers.

