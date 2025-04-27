Davis Daniel News: Recalled by Atlanta

Atlanta recalled Daniel from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Daniel takes the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Jesse Chavez, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Daniel has started in three games in Triple-A this season, going 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB across 11.2 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander will likely serve in Atlanta's bullpen as a long-relief option, though he could make some spot starts in the rotation for as long as Spencer Strider (hamstring) is on the 15-day injured list.