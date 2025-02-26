Fantasy Baseball
Davis Daniel News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Atlanta optioned Daniel to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

After finishing the 2024 Triple-A season with a 5.42 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, Daniel was traded from the Angels to Atlanta in December. He was able to get through two scoreless innings during his lone spring appearance, but Atlanta will likely need to see more from him in the minors before giving him a chance in its starting rotation.

