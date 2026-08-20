Davis Martin Injury: Rehab start coming soon
Martin (finger) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Martin was placed on the 15-day injured list last week with a blister on his right middle finger. Though he might only need one rehab start from a physical standpoint, Martin's struggles over the last several weeks could allow the White Sox to keep him on his rehab assignment longer than that.
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