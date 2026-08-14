Davis Martin Injury: Sent to IL with blister

The White Sox placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Friday with a blister on his right middle finger.

Martin has been hit hard over his last seven starts and lasted just two innings in Thursday's start against the Reds before he was ejected after hitting Sal Stewart in the head with a pitch. Since July 8, Martin owns an 8.48 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 28.2 innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against the right-hander with an .870 OPS during that span. Jose Urquidy has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.