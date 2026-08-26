Davis Martin Injury: Slated for rehab outing Thursday
Martin (finger) is scheduled to start his rehab assignment Thursday, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Martin has been ramping up his throwing progression since landing on the 15-day injured list Aug. 14 due to a blister on his right middle finger, and he may need only one minor-league outing before being cleared to return to the majors. Over his eight starts prior to his IL stint, Martin posted a 0-3 record with an 8.16 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB over 32 innings.
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