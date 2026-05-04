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Davis Martin News: Dominates with career-high 10 Ks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Martin (5-1) earned the win over the Angels on Monday, allowing five hits and striking out 10 batters without issuing a walk over seven scoreless innings.

Martin has had a great season so far, and this was his best performance to date. The right-hander not only established a career-best mark with 10 punchouts, he also tied his career high with 19 whiffs (nine of which came on his slider). Martin needed just 85 pitches to get through seven frames, registering his fifth quality start through seven outings. Since yielding three runs over five innings in his season debut against Miami, Martin hasn't surrendered more than two runs in any of his subsequent six starts, and he's gone at least 5.2 frames in each of those appearances. His numbers put him among the top pitchers in MLB so far this season, as he currently ranks third among qualified starters in ERA (1.64) while posting a 1.02 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB along with a 5-1 record through 44 innings.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
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