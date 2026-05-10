Davis Martin headshot

Davis Martin News: Excellent campaign continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 10:13pm

Martin didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mariners, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

The 29-year-old right-hander continues deal for the White Sox, having now pitched at five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts. Martin also generated an impressive 19 whiffs Sunday, fanning at least seven in his fourth straight outing. He has a stellar 1.62 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB over 50 innings, but Martin is set to face one of his toughest tests of 2026 against the Cubs next weekend.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davis Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davis Martin See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
12 days ago