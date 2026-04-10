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Davis Martin News: Goes seven strong in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Martin (2-1) took the loss Friday against the Royals, allowing two runs seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts across seven innings.

Martin was terrific again Friday, but Kris Bubic was better, as Bubic fanned a career-high 11 batters across seven shutout innings. Martin's blemishes were an RBI double allowed to Bobby Witt in the fourth and a solo shot given up to Carter Jensen in the seventh. Martin has now posted back-to-back strong outings after he went six shutout frames in a win over the Blue Jays last weekend. Through three starts, Martin owns a 2.50 ERA and 15:7 K:BB across 18 innings. He's lined up to face the Rays at home Thursday.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
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