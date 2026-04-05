Davis Martin headshot

Davis Martin News: Goes six scoreless for second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Martin (2-0) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Martin needed just 85 pitches to log a quality start while limiting the defending American League champions to only singles . The 29-year-old has picked up back-to-back wins to open the season, allowing three runs over 11 innings with a 12:4 K:BB. He lines up for a road matchup against the Royals next weekend.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davis Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davis Martin See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago