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Davis Martin News: Hammered for six runs on 10 hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Martin (8-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing six runs on 10 hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

After Martin dazzled against the Twins last week, yielding just one run on two hits with five strikeouts over six innings, Minnesota got the better of the right-hander Tuesday. The 10 hits and six runs allowed were both season-highs for Martin, as he generated just eight whiffs on 92 pitches en route to a season-low two strikeouts. With the rough outing, Martin's ERA jumped to 2.61 with a 73:17 K:BB across 72.1 innings this season. He'll try to get back on track next week at home against Atlanta.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
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