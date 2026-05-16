Davis Martin headshot

Davis Martin News: Logs another quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Martin (6-1) earned the win against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Martin's excellent 2026 campaign continued Saturday, and he set the tone early by retiring the first nine batters he faced. He yielded a home run to Miguel Amaya in the sixth inning before allowing two more baserunners, but Martin got out of the inning by striking out the last two batters of the frame. Martin's six wins and seven quality starts are both tied for most in the American League, and his 1.61 ERA and 0.98 WHIP (across 56 innings) are both third-best in the AL. His next start is tentatively slated for next weekend against the Giants in San Francisco.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
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