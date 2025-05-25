Davis Martin News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Martin did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 loss against the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Martin surrendered a two-run homer in the second inning but was in line for the win until the Rangers mounted a ninth-inning comeback. The 28-year-old has now delivered three straight quality starts and has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in eight of 11 outings this season. He'll carry a 3.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 62.2 innings into a road matchup with the Orioles next weekend.