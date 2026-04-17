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Davis Martin News: Lowers ERA to 2.16 with third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Martin (3-1) earned the win Friday against the Athletics, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts across seven innings.

Martin doesn't possess the best stuff, but he's been able to locate his pitches through four starts and is eating innings for Chicago. Martin has now gone seven innings in back-to-back starts against the Royals and Athletics and has done so on fewer than 90 pitches both times. The 29-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.16 and owns a 19:6 K:BB across 25 innings. Without swing-and-miss stuff, Martin doesn't carry much fantasy upside. He's slated to face the Diamondbacks in Arizona next week.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
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