Davis Martin News: Nabs first win in season debut

Martin (1-0) tallied the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Martin wasn't spectacular in his season debut, but he received plenty of run support and was able to nab his first win of the year. The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient either, throwing just 54 of his 92 pitches for strikes, and three of his hits given up went for extra bases. Martin's next start is scheduled for this weekend at home versus the Blue Jays, making him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups in a tough matchup.