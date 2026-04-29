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Davis Martin News: Seven strikeouts in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Martin (4-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Angels, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across 5.2 innings.

The right-hander continues to dazzle for Chicago, as Martin has posted back-to-back seven-strikeout outings and wraps up his April having allowed just five earned runs across 32 innings to go along with a 27:6 K:BB. Martin is fourth in the league in pitching WAR (1.8) and eighth in ERA (1.95). His 2.86 FIP suggests Martin's results are legit after he out-dueled Jose Soriano on Tuesday. Martin is throwing his fastball less this season and has upped the usage on his sinker, slider and changeup. Martin is scheduled to again face the Angels on the road next week for his next start.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
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