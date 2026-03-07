Davis Martin headshot

Davis Martin News: Sharpest outing of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Martin allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across 3.0 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Martin has had mixed results this spring, but he settled into a groove in Saturday's appearance. He threw 32 strikes on 50 pitches, while generating punchouts of Brendan Donovan, Luke Raley and Mitch Garver. The White Sox have made little known about their rotation plans to this point in the spring, though Martin's ramp-up suggests he has a good chance of securing a spot to begin the 2026 campaign.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davis Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davis Martin See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
163 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
163 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
168 days ago