Davis Martin News: Strikes out seven in win

Martin (7-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

A nine-run fourth inning by the White Sox bought plenty of breathing room for Martin. He used up some of it over the next two frames, but the Giants never made a real threat to erase the deficit. The four runs allowed were a season high, and this was the first time Martin's given up multiple runs since April 10 versus the Royals. He also fell short of a quality start for just the third time in 10 outings. He has a 2.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 66:12 K:BB through 61.2 innings in what's been an impressive breakout campaign, albeit with few truly challenging matchups on his game log. Martin's next start is projected to be at home versus the Twins.