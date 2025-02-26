Davis Martin News: Will be part of rotation

White Sox manager Will Venable said Wednesday that Martin will open the season in the rotation, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Martin Perez and Jonathan Cannon will join Martin in the rotation, while the final two spots are still up for grabs. Martin made 10 starts and one relief appearance with the big club last season, posting a 4.32 ERA and 47:23 K:BB across 50 innings. He will be nearly two full years removed from Tommy John surgery on Opening Day and flashed more swing-and-miss ability in the minors prior to the operation, but Martin's team context limits his fantasy appeal to deep leagues.