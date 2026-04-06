Davis Polo News: Covers three innings at Single-A
Polo (undisclosed) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four across three innings Sunday against Single-A Fredericksburg.
Polo failed to make an appearance during the 2025 campaign due to an undisclosed injury, but he's since returned to full strength. Sunday's outing was a strong start to 2026 for the 21-year-old, who will aim to continue his development in the minor leagues.
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