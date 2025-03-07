Davis Schneider News: Belts first homer of spring

Schneider went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

He went back-to-back with Ernie Clement in the second inning off Cooper Criswell. It was Schneider's first long ball of the spring, but he's been locked in at the plate in camp when given an opportunity, going 5-for-13 with a 7:4 BB:K in 20 plate appearances. The 26-year-old doesn't have a clear starting spot in the lineup after managing a mediocre .625 OPS with a 31.7 percent strikeout rate in 2024, and he'll have trouble repeating his 454 PAs following the offseason additions of players like Anthony Santander and Andres Gimenez. Schneider's best path to playing time this season could come as a short-side platoon option in left field and at second base.