Davis Schneider News: Hangs onto roster spot
Schneider has kept his spot on the Blue Jays' 26-man roster, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.
The final spot on the bench came down to Schneider and utility infielder Leo Jimenez, but Schneider's right-handed bat won out. The 27-year-old posted a .797 OPS with 11 homers in 227 plate appearances last season, and he could see steady work as a short-side platoon partner for corner outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Addison Barger, as well as an option as second base when one of the Jays' starting middle infielders, Andres Gimenez and Ernie Clement, needs a breather.
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