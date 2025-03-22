Davis Schneider News: Lands Opening Day roster spot

Schneider was officially named to the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

By slashing .345/.500/.655 with five RBI and six runs scored over 38 plate appearances, Schneider certainly made it hard for Toronto to deny him a roster spot. He's likely to come off the bench most days, though his ability to play in left field as well as second and third base improves his chances of cracking the starting nine on any given day.