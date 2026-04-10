Davis Schneider News: Makes case for more playing time
Schneider went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored during the Blue Jays' 10-4 win over the Twins on Friday.
Schneider contributed to Toronto's five-run fourth inning with an RBI double, and he expanded the Blue Jays lead in the seventh with a single to left field that brought Vladimir Guerrero home. Schneider has served in a utility role to open the season, and while the infield is fairly solidified, more strong games like Friday's could lead to more playing time in the outfield, especially for as long as Addison Barger (ankles) is on the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davis Schneider See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed RisersYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East52 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davis Schneider See More