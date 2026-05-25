Davis Schneider headshot

Davis Schneider News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

The Blue Jays optioned Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Schneider has really struggled this season, slashing just .127/.295/.211 over 38 contests. With Yohendrick Pinango playing well and Nathan Lukes (hamstring) back from the injured list, Schneider is a roster casualty.

Davis Schneider
Toronto Blue Jays
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