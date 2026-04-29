Davis Schneider News: Sitting after four straight starts

Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Schneider had been included in the lineup in each of the last four games, going 0-for-9 with four walks during that stretch. Three of those starts came against left-handed pitching, and Schneider appears likely to be mostly limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward with the Blue Jays getting George Springer (toe) back from the injured list for Wednesday's series finale.