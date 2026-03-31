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Davis Schneider News: Swats first homer of year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 8:38am

Schneider went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

The 27-year-old entered the game in the eighth inning when Toronto emptied its bench in what ended up a 14-5 rout, and Schneider took advantage of the opportunity by depositing a Chase Dollander changeup into the left-field seats. It was Schneider's first hit of the season in four at-bats as he's mainly been limited to a short-side platoon role so far.

Davis Schneider
Toronto Blue Jays
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