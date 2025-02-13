Dax Fulton News: Faces hitters Thursday

Fulton (elbow) threw live batting practice to a number of hitters Thursday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The extent of Fulton's throwing session isn't fully known, but the fact that he was facing hitters in the early stages of camp is a sign that he's healthy again after he missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from his second career Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in the summer of 2023. Despite the major red flags on his health record, the Marlins still protected Fulton from the Rule 5 Draft this winter and added him to their 40-man roster. The 23-year-old lefty isn't expected to be a factor in the majors anytime soon, as he'll need to prove his health and turn in quality results in the upper levels of the minors before he makes his big-league debut.