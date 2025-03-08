Fantasy Baseball
Dax Fulton News: Leaves big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

The Marlins optioned Fulton to Double-A Pensacola on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Fulton missed all of 2024 while recovering from his second career Tommy John surgery. His return to a competitive setting yielded promising results, as he'll finish the spring with two strikeouts over three scoreless innings. Once he proves he can remain both effective and healthy for an extended period of time, he could receive his first promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville.

