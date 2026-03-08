Dax Fulton News: Opening season in minors

The Marlins optioned Fulton to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Fulton was one of seven players sent out of big-league camp in the Marlins' latest round of roster cuts. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, the Marlins are planning for Fulton to continue getting stretched out as a starter at Jacksonville, but Miami manager Clayton McCullough suggested that the 24-year-old lefty's clearest path to contributing for the big club in 2026 might come as a multi-inning reliever.