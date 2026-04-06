Dax Kilby headshot

Dax Kilby Injury: Nursing injury at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Single-A Tampa placed Kilby on the 7-day injured list with a hamstring strain, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Kilby suffered the injury during spring training but Callis notes that Kilby should return soon. Assuming he puts the injury behind him, Kilby could make waves in the lower levels of the minors this year after he hit .353 with 16 steals in 18 games at Single-A last year after getting drafted out of high school with the No. 39 overall pick.

Dax Kilby
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dax Kilby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dax Kilby See More
MLB Prospect Trends Model
MLB
MLB Prospect Trends Model
Author Image
Paul Mammino
7 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
11 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
75 days ago
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
81 days ago
MLB Draft: Top 30 Dynasty FYPD Rankings
MLB
MLB Draft: Top 30 Dynasty FYPD Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
267 days ago