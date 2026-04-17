Daylen Lile headshot

Daylen Lile News: First home run of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Lile went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Nationals' 10-5 loss to the Giants on Friday.

It took until the 20th game of the regular season for Lile to go long, with his two-run home run off Logan Webb in the fourth inning reducing the Nationals' deficit to 8-3. Despite the lack of power, Lile has had success getting on base, reaching base safely in seven of his last eight outings. Over that eight-game span, he has gone 10-for-34 (.294) with one steal, three RBI and four runs scored.

Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daylen Lile See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daylen Lile See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago