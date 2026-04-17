Daylen Lile News: First home run of 2026

Lile went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Nationals' 10-5 loss to the Giants on Friday.

It took until the 20th game of the regular season for Lile to go long, with his two-run home run off Logan Webb in the fourth inning reducing the Nationals' deficit to 8-3. Despite the lack of power, Lile has had success getting on base, reaching base safely in seven of his last eight outings. Over that eight-game span, he has gone 10-for-34 (.294) with one steal, three RBI and four runs scored.