Daylen Lile News: Hot stretch continues with homer
Lile went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss against Atlanta.
Lile connected on his second homer of the season, pulling a Bryce Elder slider over the right-field fence to give Washington the lead in the fourth inning, though Atlanta would come back to win. After a slow start to April, the outfielder has picked it up of late, slashing .310/.355/.586 over his past seven games while hitting safely in nine of his past 10. Overall, the 23-year-old owns a .738 OPS with two homers, six doubles, nine RBI and 14 runs through 22 games.
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