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Daylen Lile News: Plays hero again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Lile went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Reds.

The Louisville native is playing the first series of his career up Interstate 71 in Cincinnati, and he's putting on a show for his family and friends. After going yard twice Tuesday in the series opener, Lile added a third long ball Wednesday in timely fashion, as he took Tony Santillan deep in the top of the 10th inning to break open a 6-6 tie. Lile has hit safely in six straight games, a stretch in which he's batting .435 (10-for-23), and the surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .269/.333/.443 with six homers, three steals, 22 RBI and 27 runs in 42 contests.

Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals
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