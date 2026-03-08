Daylen Lile headshot

Daylen Lile News: Pops first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Lile went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The blast was Lile's first of the spring, coming in the seventh inning off Kai-Wei Teng. The 23-year-old had a breakout in 2025, posting an .880 OPS over 47 games in the high minors before making his big-league debut in late May and slashing .299/.347/.498 with nine homers and eight steals over 91 contests for the Nationals. Lile should see consistent playing time right out of the gate in 2026, splitting his time between DH and the outfield corners as part of a promising young outfield group in Washington that also includes James Wood and Dylan Crews.

Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daylen Lile See More
