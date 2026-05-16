Daylen Lile News: Power offense in Friday's win

Lile went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

The Nationals managed only six hits in total, but Lile had half them and produced what proved to be the game-winning hit when he took Shane Baz deep in the sixth inning. Lile has gone yard four times in the last four games, and over the last 10 contests he's slashing a blistering .378/.419/.811 with four doubles, two steals, eight runs and 10 RBI in addition to the four homers.