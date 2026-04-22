Daylen Lile headshot

Daylen Lile News: Power surge continues Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Lile went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Atlanta.

Lile didn't leave the yard for the first time until April 17, but he's discovered his power stroke of late. The 23-year-old outfielder has rapped three homers in his past five games, piling up five extra-base hits in total during this stretch. Lile has hit safely in eight of his last 10 outings as well, picking up multiple knocks on five occasions during this span.

Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals
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