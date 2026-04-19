Daylen Lile News: Receiving first day off of 2026

Lile is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though the left-handed-hitting Lile typically starts against left-handed pitching, he'll hit the bench Sunday for the first time in 2026 while the Giants send a tough southpaw in Robbie Ray to the bump. Through Washington's first 21 games of the season, Lile has produced a stellar .283 average but hasn't supplemented it with quality counting statistics (one home run, one stolen base, 13 runs and eight RBI).